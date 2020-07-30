Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 16,889 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 125.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,336 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,889 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $6,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Facebook by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,583,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,604,068,000 after acquiring an additional 6,394,036 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Facebook by 36.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,704,846 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,619,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236,566 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 1,141.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,852,395 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $642,580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542,165 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at $521,859,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the first quarter worth about $96,115,000. 65.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FB shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a $265.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.00.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.43, for a total transaction of $40,241.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,216.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total value of $4,516,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,804,790.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 68,397 shares of company stock valued at $14,849,282 in the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FB stock opened at $233.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $655.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $250.15.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

