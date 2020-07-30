Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR) Receives $21.84 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.84.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Monday, May 11th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Victory Capital from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Victory Capital from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on Victory Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

In other news, Director James B. Hawkes purchased 4,404 shares of Victory Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.76 per share, with a total value of $69,407.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James B. Hawkes purchased 31,000 shares of Victory Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.46 per share, for a total transaction of $479,260.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 55,404 shares of company stock worth $827,867. 10.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 56.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the first quarter worth $104,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the first quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. 17.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VCTR stock opened at $18.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Victory Capital has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $24.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.15.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $204.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.52 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Victory Capital will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.