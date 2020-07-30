Vgi Partners Asian (ASX:VG8) Insider Purchases A$47,625.00 in Stock

Vgi Partners Asian (ASX:VG8) insider Robert Luciano bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.91 ($1.30) per share, with a total value of A$47,625.00 ($32,619.86).

Robert Luciano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 17th, Robert Luciano bought 27,500 shares of Vgi Partners Asian stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.84 ($1.26) per share, with a total value of A$50,627.50 ($34,676.37).

On Wednesday, June 24th, Robert Luciano bought 25,000 shares of Vgi Partners Asian stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.95 ($1.33) per share, with a total value of A$48,675.00 ($33,339.04).

On Monday, June 22nd, Robert Luciano bought 60,000 shares of Vgi Partners Asian stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.00 ($1.37) per share, with a total value of A$120,180.00 ($82,315.07).

On Thursday, June 18th, Robert Luciano bought 12,195 shares of Vgi Partners Asian stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.05 ($1.40) per share, with a total value of A$24,999.75 ($17,123.12).

On Monday, May 25th, Robert Luciano bought 10,000 shares of Vgi Partners Asian stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.05 ($1.40) per share, with a total value of A$20,450.00 ($14,006.85).

On Thursday, May 14th, Robert Luciano bought 10,000 shares of Vgi Partners Asian stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.09 ($1.43) per share, with a total value of A$20,940.00 ($14,342.47).

On Tuesday, May 12th, Robert Luciano 10,000 shares of Vgi Partners Asian stock.

Vgi Partners Asian has a 12-month low of A$1.89 ($1.29) and a 12-month high of A$2.64 ($1.81). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is A$2.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$2.19.

VGI Partners Asian Investments Limited is a principal investment firm. It primarily focuses on Asia and will be heavily weighted towards investments in Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Australia. The firm does not invests in companies which operate in highly cyclical industries, ‘boom-bust' technology companies, and companies whose success relies upon a short-term consumer fad.

