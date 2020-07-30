VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) Shares Bought by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,630 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VF were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of VF by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in VF by 198.9% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VF by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its holdings in VF by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 754 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Get VF alerts:

In related news, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 10,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total transaction of $697,012.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,217.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Carucci acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.51 per share, for a total transaction of $211,785.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 69,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,222,024.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of VF in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of VF in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Argus cut VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on VF from $94.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on VF from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. VF presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.86.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $61.91 on Thursday. VF Corp has a 12-month low of $45.07 and a 12-month high of $100.25. The firm has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.07, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.88 and a 200-day moving average of $66.03.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The textile maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). VF had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 27.75%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that VF Corp will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

About VF

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

See Also: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VF Corp (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.