Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,565 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.0% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 63,285 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.3% during the first quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 122,402 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,577,000 after buying an additional 6,160 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.0% during the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 174,244 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,362,000 after buying an additional 12,850 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.6% during the first quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,644 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 31.7% during the first quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,610 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 5,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

In other news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ opened at $57.45 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $237.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.53.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

