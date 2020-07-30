Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,065 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises 1.5% of Radnor Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.6% in the second quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 26,369 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 15,565 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,615 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after purchasing an additional 54,378 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 56,425 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 40,834 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $57.45 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $62.22. The stock has a market cap of $237.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.66 and its 200-day moving average is $56.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

In related news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

