Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) Price Target Raised to $142.00

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $130.00 to $142.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Varian Medical Systems has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $126.11.

VAR opened at $136.55 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.93 and its 200-day moving average is $123.52. Varian Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $89.62 and a 1-year high of $150.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.20, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.07.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The company had revenue of $794.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Varian Medical Systems will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,737,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,285,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,407,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 37,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 8,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 69,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

