Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stock Position Increased by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1,424.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,680 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,235,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,791,000 after buying an additional 6,255,064 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 103.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,810,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,335 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 25.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,160,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,856 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $68,698,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 113.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,904,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,563 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $174.53 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.32 and its 200-day moving average is $160.29. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $110.05 and a 12-month high of $186.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

