ValuEngine Upgrades Ryder System (NYSE:R) to “Buy”

Ryder System (NYSE:R) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

R has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

NYSE:R opened at $37.95 on Tuesday. Ryder System has a 52 week low of $22.62 and a 52 week high of $57.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.02 and a 200 day moving average of $37.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 2.04.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.31. Ryder System had a negative net margin of 2.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Ryder System’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ryder System will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Ryder System news, Director Robert J. Eck acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.57 per share, for a total transaction of $259,275.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,978.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director E Follin Smith sold 2,193 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $75,000.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,140.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,755 shares of company stock valued at $259,223. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ryder System by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 28,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Ryder System by 4.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Ryder System by 3.9% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ryder System by 4.9% in the first quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Ryder System in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

