UBS Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF)

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SFFYF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Signify from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Signify in a report on Monday. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Signify from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

SFFYF opened at $30.45 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.12. Signify has a 12 month low of $16.30 and a 12 month high of $35.58.

Signify N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Lamps, LED, Professional, and Home. The company offers various light-emitting diode (LED) lamps, including spots, bulbs, and tubes for the professional and consumer channels, and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and LED electronic components, such as LED drivers and LED modules for luminaire OEMs, as well as for professional luminaire applications in the retail, office, and outdoor segments.

