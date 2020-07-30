UBS Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAF)

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAF) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on IMIAF. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded IMI from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Bank of America upgraded IMI from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IMI has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of IMIAF opened at $13.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.54 and a 200-day moving average of $11.75. IMI has a one year low of $8.12 and a one year high of $15.69.

IMI plc designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Critical Engineering, IMI Precision Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Critical Engineering division offers flow control solutions. It provides valve and actuator systems to LNG compression facilities; integrated flow control systems for fluid catalytic cracking application; valves into ethylene, polypropylene, and delayed coking production processes; actuation systems to operate industrial valves; and turbine by-pass valves for power plants.

