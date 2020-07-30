UBS Group Boosts Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target to $125.00

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from $119.00 to $125.00 in a report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

TRV has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $125.00 to $106.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $127.76.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $116.85 on Monday. Travelers Companies has a 52 week low of $76.99 and a 52 week high of $153.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.62.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Travelers Companies will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.