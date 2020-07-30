Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Stake Increased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 141.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,287 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $6,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 41.2% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 32,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors grew its position in Tyson Foods by 1.2% during the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 16,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in Tyson Foods by 1.4% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 5.7% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TSN opened at $62.00 on Thursday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.57 and a 1 year high of $94.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.45 and a 200-day moving average of $65.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.27). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

In related news, EVP Scott Rouse sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $34,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Tyson Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.92.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

