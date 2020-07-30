Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $462.84 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) will post sales of $462.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Triumph Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $487.00 million and the lowest is $443.70 million. Triumph Group posted sales of $730.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Triumph Group will report full-year sales of $1.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.09 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Triumph Group.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 20.55% and a negative net margin of 0.97%. The company had revenue of $693.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TGI. UBS Group lowered their target price on Triumph Group from $17.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks lowered Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Triumph Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Triumph Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Triumph Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Triumph Group during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 216.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGI opened at $6.95 on Monday. Triumph Group has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $29.38. The firm has a market cap of $354.01 million, a PE ratio of -13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 464.10 and a beta of 2.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.88 and a 200-day moving average of $11.84.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

