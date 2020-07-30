Tristram Coffin Acquires 100,000 Shares of Diagnos Inc (CVE:ADK) Stock

Diagnos Inc (CVE:ADK) insider Tristram Coffin bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,103,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$357,668.78.

Shares of Diagnos stock opened at C$0.16 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 million and a P/E ratio of -1.87. Diagnos Inc has a 12 month low of C$0.10 and a 12 month high of C$0.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.56.

Get Diagnos alerts:

Diagnos (CVE:ADK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 5th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.08 million during the quarter.

DIAGNOS Inc provides software-based interpretation services primarily in Canada, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Slovakia, and the United States. It offers image analysis services through Computer Assisted Retinal Analysis, a software tool that assists health specialists in the detection of diabetic retinopathy.

See Also: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Diagnos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diagnos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.