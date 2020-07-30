TransAlta (TSE:TA) Price Target Raised to C$11.50 at Credit Suisse Group

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

TA has been the topic of several other reports. AltaCorp Capital reiterated an outperform rating on shares of TransAlta in a report on Monday, July 6th. CIBC lifted their price objective on TransAlta from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, CSFB lifted their price objective on TransAlta from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$11.64.

Get TransAlta alerts:

TSE:TA opened at C$8.47 on Wednesday. TransAlta has a 52 week low of C$5.32 and a 52 week high of C$11.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion and a PE ratio of 16.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.24 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.51.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$606.00 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that TransAlta will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.74%.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.