TransAlta (TSE:TA) Price Target Increased to C$11.50 by Analysts at CSFB

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) had its price objective upped by CSFB from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC raised their price target on TransAlta from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of TransAlta in a report on Monday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$11.64.

TSE:TA opened at C$8.47 on Wednesday. TransAlta has a 1-year low of C$5.32 and a 1-year high of C$11.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion and a PE ratio of 16.54.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$606.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that TransAlta will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.74%.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

