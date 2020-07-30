Trane (NYSE:TT) PT Raised to $119.00

Trane (NYSE:TT) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $119.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.72% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Trane in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Trane from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Trane in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Trane from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Trane from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.07.
TT stock opened at $110.47 on Thursday. Trane has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $146.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 1.36.
In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $133,173.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,827.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trane during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Trane during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trane in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Trane in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.
Trane Company Profile
Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.
