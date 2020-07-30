Trane (NYSE:TT) PT Raised to $119.00

Trane (NYSE:TT) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $119.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Trane in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Trane from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Trane in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Trane from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Trane from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.07.

TT stock opened at $110.47 on Thursday. Trane has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $146.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 1.36.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Trane had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Trane will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $133,173.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,827.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trane during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Trane during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trane in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Trane in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

