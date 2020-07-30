Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW)

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 1,754 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,746% compared to the typical daily volume of 95 put options.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LW shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $92.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,412,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

LW opened at $59.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.95. Lamb Weston has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $96.32.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $846.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.33 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 195.76% and a net margin of 9.65%. Lamb Weston’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 36.80%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

