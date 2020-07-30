Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on L Brands (NYSE:LB)

L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 22,990 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,474% compared to the typical volume of 1,461 put options.

LB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on L Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on L Brands from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of L Brands from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of L Brands from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of L Brands from $14.00 to $12.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.41.

L Brands stock opened at $25.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.80. L Brands has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $26.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.22.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.28). L Brands had a negative return on equity of 23.32% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that L Brands will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in L Brands by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 58,923 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,679 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in L Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,266,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in L Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $513,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in L Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in L Brands by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 5,224 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

