Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Director Edna Morris Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Director Edna Morris sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.46, for a total transaction of $722,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,494.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of TSCO opened at $145.46 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.33 and its 200 day moving average is $105.41. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $63.89 and a fifty-two week high of $154.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.28. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 45.25%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 202,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 13.6% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 6,115.2% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 104,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,810,000 after acquiring an additional 103,103 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at about $8,577,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 262.2% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 10,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 7,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Nomura Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.31.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

