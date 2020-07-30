Thomas Michael Caputo Sells 10,643 Shares of CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) Stock

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $271,396.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 214,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,464,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CarGurus stock opened at $26.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 72.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.58. CarGurus Inc has a 12 month low of $14.25 and a 12 month high of $40.91.

Get CarGurus alerts:

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $157.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.06 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CarGurus Inc will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARG. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in CarGurus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in CarGurus by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in CarGurus by 941.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in CarGurus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in CarGurus by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CARG. Benchmark reduced their price objective on CarGurus from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. JMP Securities upped their price target on CarGurus from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on CarGurus in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. CarGurus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Read More: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.