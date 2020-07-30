THL Credit Senior Loan Fund (NYSE:TSLF) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.04

Shares of THL Credit Senior Loan Fund (NYSE:TSLF) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.04 and traded as low as $11.87. THL Credit Senior Loan Fund shares last traded at $11.98, with a volume of 121,835 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.92.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of THL Credit Senior Loan Fund by 183.4% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 395,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,576,000 after acquiring an additional 256,182 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in THL Credit Senior Loan Fund by 39.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 262,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 73,605 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital grew its stake in shares of THL Credit Senior Loan Fund by 158.3% during the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 178,835 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 109,603 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of THL Credit Senior Loan Fund by 9.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 14,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of THL Credit Senior Loan Fund by 5.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 110,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter.

THL Credit Senior Loan Fund operates as a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income and preservation of capital primarily through investments in U.S. dollar-denominated senior secured corporate loans and notes. The company was founded on July 30, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

