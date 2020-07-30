TheStreet Upgrades Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) to B

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SSTK. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

NYSE SSTK opened at $52.03 on Tuesday. Shutterstock has a 52-week low of $28.76 and a 52-week high of $52.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.24.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.36. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $159.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shutterstock will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Oringer sold 13,356 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $499,380.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,240,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,227,247.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,652 shares of company stock valued at $4,216,972. Insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Shutterstock by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Shutterstock by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 85,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 55.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc provides digital content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services that include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery.

