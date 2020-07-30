TheStreet Lowers Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) to C+

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cfra increased their target price on Ecolab from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $197.84 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their target price on Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ecolab from $171.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.53.

Ecolab stock opened at $194.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $203.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.95. Ecolab has a 52-week low of $124.60 and a 52-week high of $231.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 17.27% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ecolab will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 12,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.20, for a total transaction of $2,596,267.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,373,752.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jerome Charton sold 2,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.57, for a total value of $562,264.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,463.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,989 shares of company stock worth $10,658,061. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Ecolab by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,105,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $483,894,000 after acquiring an additional 941,468 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,292,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $980,545,000 after buying an additional 803,856 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 2,375.6% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 514,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after buying an additional 493,888 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,095,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $793,980,000 after purchasing an additional 344,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,144,000. Institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

