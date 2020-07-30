The Independent Investment Trust (LON:IIT) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $418.69

Shares of The Independent Investment Trust plc (LON:IIT) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $418.69 and traded as low as $410.45. The Independent Investment Trust shares last traded at $422.00, with a volume of 10,518 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $227.88 million and a P/E ratio of 9.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 418.69 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 452.27.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 0.73%. The Independent Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 28.95%.

The Independent Investment Trust PLC is a publically owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity mutual fund for its clients. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The Independent Investment Trust PLC is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

