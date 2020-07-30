TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target Raised to C$62.00

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$53.00 to C$62.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TFII. Scotiabank raised shares of TFI International from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$43.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$56.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$47.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Laurentian decreased their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$55.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$46.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th.

TFI International stock opened at C$56.92 on Wednesday. TFI International has a 12-month low of C$23.21 and a 12-month high of C$57.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.79, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$49.16 and its 200 day moving average price is C$41.65.

In other news, Director Alain Bédard sold 25,000 shares of TFI International stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.21, for a total value of C$1,155,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,149,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$191,746,490.51. Insiders sold a total of 350,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,266,085 over the last ninety days.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics and Last Mile segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

