Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TTPH) Major Shareholder Purchases $7,474,720.00 in Stock

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TTPH) major shareholder Jolla Pharmaceutical Co La purchased 3,737,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,474,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Jolla Pharmaceutical Co La also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 19th, Jolla Pharmaceutical Co La bought 234,698 shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.62 per share, with a total value of $614,908.76.

Shares of TTPH opened at $2.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.03. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $8.60.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 million. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 210.86% and a negative net margin of 798.18%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 10,541 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 224,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 62,125 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 11,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $854,000. 42.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TTPH shares. G.Research downgraded shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

About Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. The company's lead product candidate is Xerava (eravacycline), a synthetic fluorocycline intravenous and IV antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections.

