Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TTPH) Major Shareholder Purchases $7,474,720.00 in Stock

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TTPH) major shareholder Jolla Pharmaceutical Co La purchased 3,737,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,474,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Jolla Pharmaceutical Co La also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 19th, Jolla Pharmaceutical Co La bought 234,698 shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.62 per share, with a total value of $614,908.76.
Shares of TTPH opened at $2.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.03. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $8.60.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 10,541 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 224,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 62,125 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 11,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $854,000. 42.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities research analysts have commented on TTPH shares. G.Research downgraded shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.
About Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals
Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. The company's lead product candidate is Xerava (eravacycline), a synthetic fluorocycline intravenous and IV antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections.
