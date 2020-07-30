Terence John Street Purchases 8,000 Shares of Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) Stock

Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) Director Terence John Street bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.89 per share, with a total value of $63,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,700. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ BOCH opened at $7.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.47. The firm has a market cap of $129.56 million, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.72. Bank of Commerce Holdings has a 1 year low of $5.68 and a 1 year high of $12.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $14.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of Commerce Holdings will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BOCH. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOCH. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Bank of Commerce by 443.1% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 24,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 20,102 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Bank of Commerce by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 7,815 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of Commerce by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 6,463 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of Commerce by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 18,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Commerce by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,586,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.07% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Commerce

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Redding Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses in California. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

