Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) Insider Sells $1,121,142.95 in Stock

Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) insider Brad Robbins sold 13,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.05, for a total transaction of $1,121,142.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE TER opened at $88.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.87 and a 1-year high of $90.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.04 and a 200-day moving average of $68.03. The company has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.94, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.29. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The company had revenue of $838.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.44 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

TER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Teradyne from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.90.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Teradyne by 16.1% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,704,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $146,516,000 after acquiring an additional 375,803 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Teradyne by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,437,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $166,239,000 after acquiring an additional 313,883 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Teradyne by 9.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,298,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $194,239,000 after acquiring an additional 194,716 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Teradyne by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,214,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $119,882,000 after acquiring an additional 63,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,159,000.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Read More: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.