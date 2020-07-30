TELUS (T) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.28 per share for the quarter.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.68 billion.

T stock opened at C$23.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$23.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$23.78. TELUS has a 1-year low of C$18.55 and a 1-year high of C$27.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.291 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.70%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of TELUS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of TELUS from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TELUS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.92.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

