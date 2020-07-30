Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target Raised to $246.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its target price increased by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $227.00 to $246.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the health services provider’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on TDOC. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Teladoc Health from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Teladoc Health from $144.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Teladoc Health from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Teladoc Health from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.89.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $218.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $204.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.34. Teladoc Health has a twelve month low of $54.58 and a twelve month high of $237.76. The company has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.67 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 16.24% and a negative return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $241.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. Teladoc Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William H. Frist sold 740 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.71, for a total value of $158,885.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,184.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 40,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.26, for a total value of $6,810,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,103,043.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,860 shares of company stock valued at $35,572,671 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 97.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

