Piper Sandler Increases Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target to $232.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $220.00 to $232.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.99% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Teladoc Health from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Stephens initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Monday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $144.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CSFB increased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.30.

Shares of TDOC traded up $9.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $227.47. 79,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,616,428. The company has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of -167.51 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 6.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.34. Teladoc Health has a one year low of $54.58 and a one year high of $237.76.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $241.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.49 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.60% and a negative net margin of 16.24%. The business’s revenue was up 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William H. Frist sold 370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $66,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.26, for a total value of $6,810,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 711,283 shares in the company, valued at $121,103,043.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 186,860 shares of company stock worth $35,572,671. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Teladoc Health by 4.6% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,190 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the second quarter valued at $21,843,000. Sciencast Management LP grew its position in Teladoc Health by 92.8% in the second quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 7,117 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the second quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its position in Teladoc Health by 113.2% in the second quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 6,237 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

