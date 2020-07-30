Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) Director Sells $158,885.40 in Stock

Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) Director William H. Frist sold 740 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.71, for a total transaction of $158,885.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,184.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

TDOC stock opened at $218.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.67 and a beta of 0.44. Teladoc Health Inc has a 52 week low of $54.58 and a 52 week high of $237.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $204.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.34. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $241.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.49 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.60% and a negative net margin of 16.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

TDOC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $144.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Teladoc Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

