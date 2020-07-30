TD Securities Increases First National Financial (TSE:FN) Price Target to C$37.00

First National Financial (TSE:FN) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on First National Financial from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on First National Financial from C$29.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get First National Financial alerts:

Shares of FN stock opened at C$34.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$28.97 and a 200 day moving average of C$30.96. First National Financial has a 52 week low of C$18.75 and a 52 week high of C$44.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03. The company has a quick ratio of 8.86, a current ratio of 9.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,645.71.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$274.65 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that First National Financial will post 3.2399998 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. This is a positive change from First National Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.11%.

In related news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. purchased 3,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$27.10 per share, with a total value of C$100,053.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,307,319 shares in the company, valued at C$198,028,344.90. Also, Director Stephen Smith purchased 10,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$29.53 per share, with a total value of C$300,113.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,343,649 shares in the company, valued at C$216,857,954.97. Insiders have acquired 30,793 shares of company stock valued at $900,346 in the last three months.

First National Financial Company Profile

First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. It offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. The company provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as through online.

Further Reading: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.