Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 939,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $183,150,000 after buying an additional 74,968 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Synopsys by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 89,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,465,000 after purchasing an additional 25,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

In related news, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.68, for a total transaction of $101,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,998,000.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph W. Logan sold 32,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.54, for a total transaction of $5,493,096.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,807,188.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,755 shares of company stock valued at $20,153,822 in the last ninety days. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNPS. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $182.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.50.

Shares of SNPS opened at $198.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.63, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.14. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.90 and a 1 year high of $204.90.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $861.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.52 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 19th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.