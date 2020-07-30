Synlogic (SYBX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Synlogic to post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.73 million. Synlogic had a negative net margin of 2,733.25% and a negative return on equity of 33.46%. On average, analysts expect Synlogic to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ SYBX opened at $2.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 18.68, a quick ratio of 18.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Synlogic has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $6.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.11 and its 200-day moving average is $2.22.

SYBX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.95.

Synlogic, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its lead therapeutic programs include SYNB1020, an oral therapy for the treatment of hyperammonemia, which includes patients with liver diseases, such as hepatic encephalopathy, as well as patients with urea cycle disorders; and SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

