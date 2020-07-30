Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) Receives $37.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th.

Shares of SYKE opened at $27.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.94 and a 200 day moving average of $29.07. Sykes Enterprises has a 52-week low of $22.12 and a 52-week high of $38.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $411.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sykes Enterprises will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John Chapman sold 10,000 shares of Sykes Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $313,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,303,926.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYKE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sykes Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,994,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sykes Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,912,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 5.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,325,657 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,952,000 after acquiring an additional 73,024 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 3.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,390,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $64,830,000 after acquiring an additional 70,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 24.3% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 266,298 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,222,000 after acquiring an additional 52,043 shares in the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

