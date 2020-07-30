SVB Leerink Comments on Waters Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:WAT)

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Waters in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will earn $1.92 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.04. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WAT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Waters from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Waters from $223.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Waters from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Waters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.22.

NYSE:WAT opened at $216.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.98. Waters has a 52-week low of $154.39 and a 52-week high of $245.68. The company has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.94.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $519.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.41 million. Waters had a return on equity of 1,937.83% and a net margin of 22.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter valued at $148,668,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Waters by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,379,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $979,304,000 after buying an additional 269,768 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 65.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 583,565 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $110,229,000 after acquiring an additional 230,220 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 303.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 256,828 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,755,000 after buying an additional 193,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Waters by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,776,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,051,656,000 after purchasing an additional 161,552 shares in the last quarter. 95.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

