SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Insider Marc C. Cadieux Sells 2,000 Shares

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) insider Marc C. Cadieux sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.83, for a total value of $455,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,503,569.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $228.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.25. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $127.39 and a 52 week high of $270.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $215.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.46. The firm had revenue of $881.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.21 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 25.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. SVB Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.63.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 77.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 30.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 177.8% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

