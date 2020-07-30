Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) Receives $16.86 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.86.

Several research firms have recently commented on STRO. B. Riley downgraded Sutro Biopharma to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Sutro Biopharma from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Sutro Biopharma from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th.

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

NASDAQ:STRO opened at $8.03 on Monday. Sutro Biopharma has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $12.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.78. The company has a market cap of $186.54 million, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 0.39.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $7.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.16 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 148.06% and a negative return on equity of 59.70%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sutro Biopharma will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Arturo Md Molina acquired 6,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $49,995.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,643.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Newell acquired 64,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $499,999.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,359.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sutro Biopharma by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,285,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,117,000 after buying an additional 41,080 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sutro Biopharma by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 660,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,738,000 after buying an additional 13,644 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sutro Biopharma by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 289,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after buying an additional 8,372 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Sutro Biopharma by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 9,139 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Sutro Biopharma by 524.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 168,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 141,318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.