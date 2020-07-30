Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) Director Sells $578,000.00 in Stock

Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $578,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,161,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of SUI stock opened at $146.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.96, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 5.39. Sun Communities Inc has a fifty-two week low of $95.34 and a fifty-two week high of $173.98.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $303.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.24 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 10.37%. On average, research analysts predict that Sun Communities Inc will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.23%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Sun Communities by 177.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sun Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Sun Communities by 368.8% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. 91.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SUI shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Sun Communities from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Sun Communities from $158.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sun Communities from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Sun Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Sun Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.20.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

