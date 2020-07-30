Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) Director Sells $578,000.00 in Stock

Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $578,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,161,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of SUI stock opened at $146.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.96, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 5.39. Sun Communities Inc has a fifty-two week low of $95.34 and a fifty-two week high of $173.98.
Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $303.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.24 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 10.37%. On average, research analysts predict that Sun Communities Inc will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Sun Communities by 177.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sun Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Sun Communities by 368.8% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. 91.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SUI shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Sun Communities from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Sun Communities from $158.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sun Communities from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Sun Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Sun Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.20.
About Sun Communities
Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.
