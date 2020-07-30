Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 61,580 Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,433,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,580 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $97,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 76.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Archer Daniels Midland alerts:

NYSE:ADM opened at $42.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.93. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a one year low of $28.92 and a one year high of $47.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.20.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.34. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $16.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Archer Daniels Midland’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADM shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Stephens started coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Archer Daniels Midland presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.11.

In related news, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 1,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $82,484.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 169,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,237,728.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pierre Dufour purchased 1,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.20 per share, with a total value of $37,664.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

Read More: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daniels Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Daniels Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.