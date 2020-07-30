Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 23,170 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,471,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,170 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.43% of PACCAR worth $110,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in PACCAR by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 85,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,406,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in PACCAR by 284.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 51,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 37,907 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in PACCAR by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in PACCAR by 346.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,810,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in PACCAR by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total value of $344,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,571,950.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 7,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.90, for a total transaction of $637,034.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,037. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,574 shares of company stock valued at $2,019,488 in the last 90 days. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on PCAR. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PACCAR from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on PACCAR from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine raised PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.21.

PCAR stock opened at $85.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.41. The stock has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $49.11 and a 1 year high of $87.24.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.95%. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.63%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

