Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 10,866 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 532,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,866 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.42% of Parker-Hannifin worth $97,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,627,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,119,204,000 after acquiring an additional 283,514 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1.0% in the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 6,693,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $868,299,000 after purchasing an additional 64,670 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 3.5% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,727,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $483,577,000 after purchasing an additional 124,636 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth about $468,494,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 4.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,064,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,264,000 after purchasing an additional 87,998 shares during the last quarter. 78.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 5,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.65, for a total transaction of $872,394.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,721.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Catherine A. Suever sold 1,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.60, for a total transaction of $380,965.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,743,087. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,577 shares of company stock valued at $2,279,260. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.67.

PH stock opened at $183.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 52 week low of $93.00 and a 52 week high of $215.94.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

