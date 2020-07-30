Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Stake in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 24.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 516,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,257 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Okta worth $103,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Okta by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Okta by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Okta by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Okta by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Okta by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

In other Okta news, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 37,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.94, for a total value of $7,535,449.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.49, for a total value of $8,624,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,281,018.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 498,696 shares of company stock worth $98,057,379 in the last ninety days. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of OKTA opened at $210.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Okta Inc has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $224.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.36.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Okta had a negative return on equity of 44.99% and a negative net margin of 33.34%. The business had revenue of $182.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Okta Inc will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OKTA shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Okta in a report on Friday, June 12th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Okta from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Cowen upped their price target on Okta from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Okta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Okta from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.11.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

Recommended Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.