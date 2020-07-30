Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 245,595 Shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,657,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 245,595 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Kroger worth $123,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KR. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Kroger by 3.4% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its position in shares of Kroger by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 30,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kroger by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Kroger by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on KR. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.13.

In other news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $366,630.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,791.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Clyde R. Moore sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total transaction of $458,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 132,677 shares in the company, valued at $4,675,537.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 224,059 shares of company stock worth $7,485,124 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

KR opened at $35.11 on Thursday. Kroger Co has a fifty-two week low of $20.91 and a fifty-two week high of $36.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.36.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. Kroger had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The firm had revenue of $41.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kroger Co will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.20%. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 29.09%.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Read More: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.