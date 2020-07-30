Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $96.62 Million Stock Holdings in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,594,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327,084 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $96,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 29.5% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 583,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,385,000 after purchasing an additional 132,967 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 167.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 46,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 29,355 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 28.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 104,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,315,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 124.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,388,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,069 shares in the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $63,206.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.98, for a total value of $311,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,446 shares of company stock valued at $8,907,136. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MXIM stock opened at $69.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.70. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.93 and a 12-month high of $73.52. The firm has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.31.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 29.88%. The firm had revenue of $545.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%.

MXIM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group lowered Maxim Integrated Products from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Maxim Integrated Products from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Maxim Integrated Products in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.24.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

