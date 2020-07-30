Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $96.28 Million Position in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 753,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 369,604 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.45% of Skyworks Solutions worth $96,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 202,626 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $24,494,000 after acquiring an additional 15,237 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,732 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $16,289,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $224,353,000. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Charter Equity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $136.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $67.90 and a 12 month high of $139.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.79. The company has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.25.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The firm had revenue of $736.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.82%.

In related news, Director P Mcglade David sold 21,800 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total transaction of $2,924,252.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 5,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,425 shares of company stock valued at $6,293,835. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

