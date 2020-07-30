Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $126.14 Million Position in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 492,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 256,051 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.93% of Zebra Technologies worth $126,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the second quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1,266.7% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 169.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 85.9% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZBRA. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.86.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $273.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 1.67. Zebra Technologies has a 1-year low of $150.06 and a 1-year high of $287.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.13. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 38.08%. The company had revenue of $956.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 3,628 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.48, for a total value of $937,765.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,002.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Keyser sold 3,502 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.57, for a total transaction of $954,540.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,749,472.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,588 shares of company stock valued at $6,617,390. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

